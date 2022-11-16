Bulldogs host Baton Rouge on Thursday
Published 10:12 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be looking to break a four-game skid Thursday when Baton Rouge visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
The last two Gulf Coast losses have come by a total of five points to MACCC opponents. Thursday’s game will be an NJCAA Region 23 contest
Records
- MGCCC: 2-4
- Baton Rouge: 3-4
Last Time Out
- MGCCC staged a furious rally against its archrivals to erase a 20-point second-half deficit but lost 71-68 in the final minutes to No. 10 Pearl River.
- Baton Rouge lost 84-59 to Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson on Tuesday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Baton Rouge 81-63 on Dec. 9, 2021, to complete a series sweep of the Bears.
Three Ahead
- Monday, Nov. 21: vs. Royal Ambassadors, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 28: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3: at Hinds, Utica, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.