Bulldogs host archrival Wildcats on Monday

Published 12:21 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast faces archrival Pearl River in non-conference men’s basketball Monday night.

 

Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

It’s the first of four straight home games for the Bulldogs, who are looking to break a three-game losing streak. The Wildcats are ranked 14th.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 2-3
  • Pearl River: 4-1

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC had two chances in the final seconds to force overtime but fell 86-84 Friday at Jones.
  • PRCC beat the William Carey JV 77-55 on Thursday.

Previous Meeting

On Jan. 13, 2023, Pearl River put back a missed free throw in the final seconds to beat Gulf Coast 66-65 at Perkinston.

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Nov. 17: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkisnton, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 21: vs. Royal Ambassadors, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 28: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

 

