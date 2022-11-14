Bulldogs host archrival Wildcats on Monday
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast faces archrival Pearl River in non-conference men’s basketball Monday night.
Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
It’s the first of four straight home games for the Bulldogs, who are looking to break a three-game losing streak. The Wildcats are ranked 14th.
Records
- MGCCC: 2-3
- Pearl River: 4-1
Last Time Out
- MGCCC had two chances in the final seconds to force overtime but fell 86-84 Friday at Jones.
- PRCC beat the William Carey JV 77-55 on Thursday.
Previous Meeting
On Jan. 13, 2023, Pearl River put back a missed free throw in the final seconds to beat Gulf Coast 66-65 at Perkinston.
Three Ahead
- Thursday, Nov. 17: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkisnton, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 21: vs. Royal Ambassadors, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 28: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
