Bulldogs blow out Dolphins Published 11:12 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Mississippi Gulf Coast seized control with a dominant second quarter to swamp Delgado 72-43 in the Bulldogs’ women’s basketball opener in New Orleans on Monday.

Down 17-10 entering the second quarter, Gulf Coast went on a 36-5 run over the next 17 minutes.

“The first quarter, we were kind of timid and didn’t stick to the gameplan,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We kinda played it safe. The second quarter, we came out and started pushing the ball and started sharing the ball. We started getting layups.”

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) led the Bulldogs with 17 points and seven rebounds. She made 7-of-10 of her field goals.

“Our guards did really good getting her paint touches and driving,” Adams said. “We knew we could draw their bigs, and we found her. We were able to get her dumps, she was able to catch the ball and get easy buckets. When they weren’t going in, she was getting fouled.”

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) had 16 points, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, and Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) added 10 points. Nine different Bulldogs scored.

“I was very impressed with Elsie today,” Adams said. “She really took ownership of that point guard role. She got us going and brought us energy. She got the ball moving, and it started with her defensive pressure.”

Delgado made just one of 16 shots in the second quarter and shot just 8.3 percent for the middle two stanzas.

Gulf Coast hits the road again on Nov. 17 to play at Copiah-Lincoln. The Bulldogs’ first home games will be played in the Bulldog Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 21-22.

