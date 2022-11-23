Bobbie Jean Peters
Published 11:05 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022
In loving memory of Bobbie Jean Peters, who passed away on November 14, 2022 (Age 86).He was born November 5, 1936 to the late Homer and Mary Lee Peters in New Orleans,Louisiana and made their forever home in Picayune. Bobbie was a proud and popular graduate of Carver High School, where he was affectionately nicknamed “Pugaloo”.
Having the desire to see the world Bobbie and joined the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. Travel remained a passion, now by sea, and he along with close friends and family were avid cruisers, having taken so many trips, both nationally and internationally, reached Pinnacle Level a designation for which he was very proud.
Bobbie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Louise, his two daughters Sharon (Peters) Mattison, Nicole Peters, Dale Mattison, son-in-law, and most dearly beloved grandchildren Danai’ Mattison Sky and Daris Mattison.
A life so fully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to celebrate the life of Bobbie, known here, his hometown, as “Pugaloo”, on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, 921 Baylous Street, Picayune, MS. The Viewing 11:00a.m to 12:00p.m. Service immediately following 12:00-1:00p.m
Internment will follow at Picayune Cemetery located at 815 North Beech Street, Picayune,Mississippi 39466. Online condolences and fond memories of Bobbie may be offered to the family at bobbiepeters.forevermissed.com