Bobbie Jean Peters

Bobbie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Louise, his two daughters Sharon (Peters) Mattison, Nicole Peters, Dale Mattison, son-in-law, and most dearly beloved grandchildren Danai’ Mattison Sky and Daris Mattison.

A life so fully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to celebrate the life of Bobbie, known here, his hometown, as “Pugaloo”, on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, 921 Baylous Street, Picayune, MS. The Viewing 11:00a.m to 12:00p.m. Service immediately following 12:00-1:00p.m

Internment will follow at Picayune Cemetery located at 815 North Beech Street, Picayune,Mississippi 39466. Online condolences and fond memories of Bobbie may be offered to the family at bobbiepeters.forevermissed.com