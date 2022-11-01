Blue Devils fall to Gautier 35-0 Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils football team lost to the Gautier Gators 35-0 on Friday. The loss adds to a three game losing streak as PRC sits at 1-8 this season and 1-5 in district play.

The Blue Devils’ approach on Friday was to play with more effort and toughness than Gautier. Head Coach Jacob Owen said the Blue Devils had the edge over Gautier in that aspect, but the 8-1 Gators were too athletic for the Blue Devils. Owen said it’s difficult to compete against a team as athletic as Gautier.

Gautier scored 21 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter to beat PRC. Gautier’s 442 total yards belittled the Blue Devils’ 162 total yards. Gautier passed for 360 yards and ran for 82 yards. PRC ran for only 85 yards and threw for 77 yards. Quarterback Qorday Russell completed 50 percent of his passes off 20 attempts and he threw two interceptions.

Defensively, PRC’s Gavin Graham had a total of 12 tackles, six as solo tackles. Konner Cazenave had a lone sack and the defensive unit had a total of five QB hurries.

With one final game to end the season, Owen wants to close the season on a positive note. The Blue Devils will be on the road to play the West Harrison Hurricanes (5-4) Thursday Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

“I want to win and execute for four quarters,” he said.

For that to happen Owen said the offense needs to score more and Blue Devils defense must not allow the Hurricanes to score.