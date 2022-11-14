Blue Devils basketball too much for Sacred Heart Published 10:55 am Monday, November 14, 2022

This Past Saturday, the Pearl River Central boy’s basketball team beat the Sacred Heart Crusaders 64-27. This non-district win makes it four straight victories for the Blue Devils.

Stats

Jack Jenkins had a game high 19 points off five made threes. Konnor Cazenave finished with 8 points; Donnie Ladner and Payton Cardona had six points.

Head Coach Scott Stephens was pleased about the teams effort and energy in their first weekend game.

“I think the effort and energy was where it needed to be. Its tough to play on Saturday when you’re out of your routine, you don’t go to class; you just wake up and play basketball. For us to play with that energy and that intensity outside of our routine is good to see,” he said.

The Crusaders defended PRC in a 2-3 zone the entire game. PRC was unfazed and scoring a lot of points out of it.

“I was pleased with (their) ball movement, we understood our keys against the zone, we understood gap presents within the zone and getting into those gaps and making the necessary reads out of it… I think we did a good job attacking it,” said Stephens.

First Half

The Blue Devils stunned the Crusaders with a 10-0 lead. Their full court man-to-man pressure forced steals resulting in early transition points. The Crusaders scored their first point at the 4:50 mark. With 20 second left in the first quarter, a Cazenave put back layup sealed the score at 18-6. Out of the second quarter an Eric Penton steal led to him assisting Cardona for a transition layup. PRC proceeded to increase their lead to 30-9 at the 1:32 mark. Leading 32-12, Brandon Cage assisted Cazenave for a buzzer beating layup.

Second Half

Mid-way through the third quarter PRC led 39-16 after a Jenkins three-pointer. He would go on to hit two more before the end of the quarter to give PRC a 49-22 lead. The fourth quarter was icing on the cake for PRC. Jenkins hit a corner three and made a layup. Derion Spikes assisted Aiden Archer for a layup and Jenkins hit another corner three to lead 61-25. PRC’s last bucket was a three from Jenkins and the Crusaders last point was a jump shot with less than 45 seconds to play.

Next, the 4-0 Blue Devils will host the Sumrall Bobcats on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.