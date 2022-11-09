Blood drive to help local teen Published 8:35 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

A local child is ready to receive a bone marrow transplant, but needs the community’s assistance to reach his goal.

Doctors at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans say they have found 17-year-old Jeffery Lawson of Picayune a perfectly identical match for that transplant.

Lawson needs that transplant because he is battling Lymphoma cancer, his mother, Stacy Pollard Lawson told representatives of The Blood Center in Picayune. In the written statement from The Blood Center, the donor is near Jeffery’s age and has gone through the requirements so he is committed to helping save Jeffery’s life. Lawson’s transplant is scheduled for Thanksgiving week.

The Blood Center of Picayune is the blood provider for the Children’s Hospital and they are asking people to roll up their sleeves for Jeffery and the many other children receiving care at the facility.

Beverly Clerk, Donor Recruitment Representative for The Blood Center, said the hospital is in need of all blood types along with red blood cells and platelets. There will be three opportunities for Picayune residents to give blood on behalf of Jeffery Lawson.

The first will be this week on Thursday, Nov. 10. On that date, residents can donate at the Picayune Donor Center, located at 701 Highway 11, Picayune from 12 a.m. -5 p.m. The second date will be on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Picayune Donor Center from 12 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Life Church, located at 801 Highway 11, will also sponsor a blood drive at the church on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Any organizations, clubs or individuals who would like to set up a blood drive to help this family or Children’s Hospital, can contact Clark, at 601.270.5051 or via email at bclark@thebloodcenter.org.