Biloxi Police Report

Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Special to the Item

CATEGORY: HELP IDENTIFY (MISDEMEANOR)

RELEASE DATE: 16 November 2022

RELEASED BY: Captain Thomas Goldsworthy

CONTACT: Officer Manning (228-702-3059)

REFERENCE NUMBER: 22091446 – It was reported that on 28 August 2022 at about 5:00 pm, a B/M: wearing white athletic shoes, black socks, blue shorts, a white T-shirt, with a white hat, and a B/F: wearing black shorts, a grey shirt, blue house slippers, carrying a white poodle entered the store in the 2600 Block of C.T. Switzer Sr. Rd. The couple attempted to do a “return” on the items they put in a bag and then left the store without paying for them.

 

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us

 

 

ANYONE NAMED/PICTURED IN THIS NOTICE IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

