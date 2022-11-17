Biloxi Police report Published 3:12 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify a male

subject pictured below. On 10/03/2022, around 1314 hours., the unknown male subject allegedly

obtained property by fraud from a business located in the 900 block of Cedar Lake Road. The male

subject was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. The unknown male subject left the business in a

white-colored GMC Yukon with chrome rims. The suspect and vehicle are believed to be from the

Jackson County area.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact

the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641,

Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us

ANYONE NAMED/PICTURED IN THIS NOTICE IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY