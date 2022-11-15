Biloxi criminal investigations

Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a male and female who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that occurred at 1850 Popps Ferry Road Biloxi, MS 39532.

The incident occurred on October 10, 2022, at about 1830 hours.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Krull receives five-year railroad service award

Governor Tate Reeves Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation

Phil Bryant asks court to throw out subpoena for Brett Favre pharma texts

Governor Reeves Announces 15 New RESTORE Act Projects Totaling $49 Million

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar