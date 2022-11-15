Biloxi criminal investigations Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

1 of 2

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a male and female who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that occurred at 1850 Popps Ferry Road Biloxi, MS 39532.

The incident occurred on October 10, 2022, at about 1830 hours.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us.