Bernice Bordelon Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Bernice Bordelon

November 4, 2022

Bernice Gardner Bordelon passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022 at her home in Metairie, La., at the age of 87. Bernice was born in New Orleans to the late George and Ethel Cook Gardner on June 18, 1935. She was a graduate of Francis T. Nicholls High School, and a 1956 graduate of L.S.U. Baton Rouge, where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Education. While teaching she later attended L.S.U.N.O.

In New Orleans, at nights and summers where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education. Bernice began her teaching career at Slidell High School. She then taught at Chalmette High School before finding her teaching home at St. Claude Heights in Arabi, Louisiana, where she retired from her teaching career.

Bernice taught math to hundreds of students during her 20 years of teaching. She was very passionate about her student’s education. Many of her former students would say, “I learned my math from Mrs. Bordelon”.

After retiring from teaching, she began a new career in banking at Fidelity Homestead, where she was promoted to payroll supervisor. She worked at Fidelity for 17 years, where she made lifetime friends.

In her 50’s, Bernice joined the Greater New Orleans Senior Olympics and quickly fell in love with competing, and volunteering. She found another home in GNOSO.

She spent the last 30 years participating and promoting health, fitness and senior care. Bernice talked to everyone she met about Senior Olympics. She held records and received over one hundred medals and awards over the years. In 2013 for her work for Senior Olympics she was chosen as a recipient of the Peoples Health Champions Award, and was honored at a Saints game in the Louisiana Superdome.

Bernice is survived by her husband Herbert S. Sheffield Jr., sister Helen Meyer, daughter Patricia (Patti) Bordelon Bruno, sons David E. Bordelon, Jimmy C. Bordelon (Rhonda), son in law Dave Renoud, and grandchildren Angela Rieben, Toni Bruno, Elizabeth (Beth) Renoud, Ryan Renoud, Jake Bordelon, Jared Bordelon, and great grandchildren Ariana, Ava, and Victoria. She is preceded in death by her eldest daughter Diana Bordelon Renoud.

Family and friends are invited to attend a grave site service on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery 2618 Hwy. 43 South, Picayune, Mississippi. The Picayune Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are in charge of arrangements.

The family will host a Celebration of Life after the service at the home of Patti Bruno in Picayune, Ms.In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the Greater New

Orleans Senior Olympics in memory of Bernice Bordelon.