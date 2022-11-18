Beatrice Hart Published 3:56 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Beatrice Hart

November 16, 2022

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3: 5-6

Beatrice Raine Hart was born December 3, 1935, to the late Deacon Eddie and Rosie Lee (Curry) Raine. She was the second of thirteen (13) children and the oldest girl. She joined Hart’s Chapel Baptist Church at the early age of seven and joined the Christian faith.

Beatrice married the late Reverend Ellis Hart on February 26, 1955, God enriched their lives with the birth of 17 children, eleven girls and six boys.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, two beloved children, Carl, and Lucinda, two grandchildren, Brandon and Me’Kayla, a great-granddaughter, Charleece, two sisters Christine Moore and Edna Harrison, and four brothers, Rufus Raine,

Willie J. Raine, Eddie P. Raine, and Jimmy Raine.

She leaves to cherish her memories 15 children, Shirley (Tommy) Parsons, Rev. Tommy (Letitia) Hart, Deacon Stanley (Doris) Hart, Timothy Hart, Pairlee (Rev. Charlie) Wash, Beverly Hart, Alice (Deacon Earnest) Smith, Marilyn (Rev. Leon) Hamilton, Bridgett (Terry) Poe, Rev. Kevin Hart, Delora Hart-Sherman, Deacon Craig Hart, Jolanda Hart, Mary Hart (Anthony McWilliams), Rosalind Hart (Dwight Barnes), sisters, Idella (Rev. Willie D) Rawls, Thelma Henry, Doris Raine, Lizzie Carter, Debra (Steve) Rawls, brothers, Rev. Claude (Earlene) Raine, Jewel (Glenda) Raine, Rev. Roosevelt (Mary) Raine, Rev. Billy Ray (Geraldine) Raine, Terry Morgan, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. A very special friend, Mollie Jackson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Services will be Tuesday November 22, 2022, at Hart’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 340 Dupont-Hart’s Chapel Road, Poplarville, MS. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and services will begin at 12:00 pm. Rev. Tommy Hart will officiate the service.

Entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home, 300 N Blanks Street, Picayune, MS 39466.