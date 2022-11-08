Bears hold off Delta, evens record at .500 Published 11:09 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Coming off of a rough pair of losses in Florida over the weekend, Bear head coach Corey Schmidt and his

team were anxious to return home and pull their record even with a win against Mississippi Delta.

And they did just that getting double-digit scoring from four different players while holding off a scrappy

Trojan bunch, picking up a 101-89 win Monday night.

“For the most part I thought that we did a good job attacking the paint, especially Javius (Moore),”

Schmidt said. “We did a really good job attacking the paint and getting to the free throw line. I thought

that we did a pretty good job on the glass.”

The Bears (2-2) got 26 points from Moore marking his fourth-consecutive game of at least 19 points

scored. Isaac Brice set a new season high with 22 points while Jahshawne Joseph had 18 and TJ Wiley

12.

After the game, Brice described what the Bears had to do to get back to playing their brand of

basketball.

“Playing together, playing hard and just finding a way to take care of the basketball,” he said. “We had a

rough start on defense but we found a way to get it done and come out with the win.”

Southwest displayed some early defensive struggles as the offense pushed the lead out to 8-2 but it was

quickly shrunk down to a one-point lead following a 5-0 Delta run.

Despite the miscues on defense, the Bears never trailed in the first half. The Trojans managed to tie the

game at 35 with 5:19 to go until the half, but the Bears quickly regained the upper hand.

Towards the end of the first 20 minutes of play, the Bears got into a groove, taking advantage of

multiple Delta mistakes to pick up points on fast-break plays.

Southwest led 56-48 at the half.

About five minutes into the second half, the Trojans jumped ahead for the first time at 63-62 following a

free throw. Even though the Bears were down, it did not last long. About three minutes later the Bears

got into rhythm once again with key defensive stops and back to back fast break buckets from Moore

making the score 75-69 in favor of the hosts.

The Bears continued to build on their lead but the Trojans hung around, staying within striking distance.

As time wound down, Delta switched to a full-court press, trying the throw Southwest off its game. But

the Bears made the right adjustments and found the open man down the floor for the easy make,

helping to seal the win.

The Bears return to action on Thursday hosting Memphis Day Academy. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.