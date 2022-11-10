Basketball Season Tickets On Sale Published 2:46 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Season tickets for the 2022-23 Jackson State University basketball season are on sale now.

The three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion JSU women’s basketball team will host Texas on December 14 as part of its 10-game regular season schedule that includes nine conference doubleheaders beginning January 7 vs. Alabama St.

The Jackson State men’s team will have a nine-game regular season home schedule beginning January 7 against Alabama St.

Season tickets are $75 for general admission, $90 for reserved seats, and $225 for courtside seating. Single-game tickets are $12 for general admission, $22 for reserved seats, and $100 for courtside seating.

Tickets can be purchased online at gojsutigers.com/tickets, by phone at 601-979-0845, or in person at the Williams Athletics and Assembly Center box office on the JSU campus Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.