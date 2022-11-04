Arrests collected on Nov. 3, 2022 Published 4:45 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 23, 1801 Highway 11 S. Apt. 92; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for two counts of contempt of court.

Jessica Rae Burge, 35, 62 Sollie Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and drug court violation.

David W. Garcia, 54, 52 Preacher Powell Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, running a stop sign and improper turn at an intersection.

James Henley, 51, 316 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for controlled substance violation.

Tina Robin Joles, 60, 316 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for possession of paraphernalia.

George Gilbert McCollum, 41, 16649 Picayune Motel, Apt. 29; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for public drunk/profanity.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for two counts of contempt of court.

David Alan Moody, 41, 397 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for trespassing and petit larceny.

Christopher Shane Odom, 29, 582 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Sandra Simone Severin, 40, 13 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for furnishing an offender with contraband in a correctional facility.

Sherry Denise Blanchard, 46, 26 Ervin Lee Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for drug court violation.

Isah Lee Drummond, 50, 115 Caroline St., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for malicious mischief and domestic violence.

Sarah Renee Kekko, 35, 418 Bales Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 28, for DUI not resulting in death of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Randi Lagail Slade, 47 210 Dale St.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 28, for probation violation.

Regina Mary Stephens, 50, 125 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by MHP on Oct. 28, for no tag, no turn signal, resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Rasheed Bell, 22, 5509 Stone Cove Dr., Atlanta, Ga.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 29, for DUI and contempt of court.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 31, 3734 Highway 43 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Dwayne Albert Orleans, 53, 104 Ulma Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for DUI.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 45, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for disorderly conduct, public dunk/profanity and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Tina Marie Alligood, 29, 211 Crosby St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Lee Barnett, 51, 37 Tommy Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Sheila Metz Cresong, 57, 20 Callia Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for disorderly conduct.

Stephanie Jackson Deloach, 54, 2401 Packeham Dr., Chalmette, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for two surrendered bonds.

Alvarez Borrego Luis, 62, 2020 Iyw First Ave., Miami, Fla.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 30, for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Brandon Andrew Tarver, 24, 6267 Shawee St.; arrested by PRCOS on Oct. 30, for probation violation.

Javonte Laptatick Adams, 25, 198 Short Chap, Carson, Miss.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 31, for probation violation.

Melinda Sue Barbin, 51, 615 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Nathan Patrick Douglas, 47, 11057 Hunters Bridge; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 31, for no turn signal, driving while license suspended and furnishing an offender with contraband in a correctional facility.

Jimmie Lavern East, 48, 615 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia and grand larceny.

Dustin Lance Phillips, 39, 47 Oak Dr.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 31, for probation violation.

Jessie Caroline Stockstill, 26, 1411 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Dioniesha K-Dionna Tyson, 25, 706 Jerrel St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Melinda Marie Weiser, 38, 615 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Mark Castillo, 39, 263 Elsenltower Dr., Biloxi; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for reckless driving.

Kevin Joseph Giordano, 45, 16 Navajo Dr.; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 1, for drug court violation.

Dakota Lee Howell, 29, 31 Twin Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for malicious mischief and trespassing.

Aurelio David Ledet, 51, 7 Coyote Run; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for contempt of court.

Judy Marie Prince, 40, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 1, for domestic violence.

Samantha Paige Ashley, 38, 71 Deer Run Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for shoplifting and controlled substance violation.

John Kevin Ashley, 51, 71 Deer Run Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Tiffany Nicole Bonds, 34, 1553 Section Line Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Shaquille O’Neill Causey, 31, 1210 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for possession of marijuana.

Salina Marie Craft, 44, 40 Checker Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Lloyd Crawford, 31, 251 Longstreet Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for aggravated domestic violence.

Jason Stewart Digiovanni, 42, 5 Whisper Pine, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for contempt of court and escape.

David Dallimore Goodwill, 59, 10 William Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Fredrick Demitrius Hall, 53, 15 Lasha Rd., Apt. 5, Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Ronnie Earl Jenkins, 48, 13367 Storey Rd., Amite, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for DUI.

Malek Jaleel Lull, 21, 27 Althea Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for four counts of sale transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Gina Marie Metzler, 45, 116 Marilyn St.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a counterfeit substance with intent.

Shawn Marie Pack, 47, 7120 Sunflower St., Bay St. Louis; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Valerie Rochelle Pittman, 46, #6 Bob Pittman Lane, Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 2, for probation violation.

Dax Ashley Pouncey, 44, 83 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for surrendered bond.

Tamara Terrell Pouncey, 40, 83 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2 for two counts of contempt of court.

Mary Stewart Riley, 63, 624 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Charlie Buck Spiers, 47, 1294 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for petit larceny and contempt of court.

Jahnu Naryana-Das Spinner, 36, 15 Abra Cadabra Lane, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Christifer Michael Torbet, 37, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 2, for contempt of court.

John Raymond Torbet, 57, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Debbie Cherie Wood, 55, 232 Runway Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for contempt of court.

Marvin Lee Woody, 57, 407 Martin Luther King, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.