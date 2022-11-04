Arrests collected on Nov. 3, 2022

Published 4:45 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 23, 1801 Highway 11 S. Apt. 92; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for two counts of contempt of court.

Jessica Rae Burge, 35, 62 Sollie Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and drug court violation.

David W. Garcia, 54, 52 Preacher Powell Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, running a stop sign and improper turn at an intersection.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

James Henley, 51, 316 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for controlled substance violation.

Tina Robin Joles, 60, 316 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for possession of paraphernalia.

George Gilbert McCollum, 41, 16649 Picayune Motel, Apt. 29; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for public drunk/profanity.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 27, for two counts of contempt of court.

David Alan Moody, 41, 397 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for trespassing and petit larceny.

Christopher Shane Odom, 29, 582 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Sandra Simone Severin, 40, 13 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for furnishing an offender with contraband in a correctional facility.

Sherry Denise Blanchard, 46, 26 Ervin Lee Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for drug court violation.

Isah Lee Drummond, 50, 115 Caroline St., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for malicious mischief and domestic violence.

Sarah Renee Kekko, 35, 418 Bales Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 28, for DUI not resulting in death of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Randi Lagail Slade, 47 210 Dale St.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 28, for probation violation.

Regina Mary Stephens, 50, 125 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by MHP on Oct. 28, for no tag, no turn signal, resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Rasheed Bell, 22, 5509 Stone Cove Dr., Atlanta, Ga.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 29, for DUI and contempt of court.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 31, 3734 Highway 43 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Dwayne Albert Orleans, 53, 104 Ulma Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for DUI.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 45, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for disorderly conduct, public dunk/profanity and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Tina Marie Alligood, 29, 211 Crosby St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Lee Barnett, 51, 37 Tommy Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Sheila Metz Cresong, 57, 20 Callia Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for disorderly conduct.

Stephanie Jackson Deloach, 54, 2401 Packeham Dr., Chalmette, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for two surrendered bonds.

Alvarez Borrego Luis, 62, 2020 Iyw First Ave., Miami, Fla.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 30, for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Brandon Andrew Tarver, 24, 6267 Shawee St.; arrested by PRCOS on Oct. 30, for probation violation.

Javonte Laptatick Adams, 25, 198 Short Chap, Carson, Miss.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 31, for probation violation.

Melinda Sue Barbin, 51, 615 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Nathan Patrick Douglas, 47, 11057 Hunters Bridge; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 31, for no turn signal, driving while license suspended and furnishing an offender with contraband in a correctional facility.

Jimmie Lavern East, 48, 615 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia and grand larceny.

Dustin Lance Phillips, 39, 47 Oak Dr.; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 31, for probation violation.

Jessie Caroline Stockstill, 26, 1411 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Dioniesha K-Dionna Tyson, 25, 706 Jerrel St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Melinda Marie Weiser, 38, 615 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Mark Castillo, 39, 263 Elsenltower Dr., Biloxi; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for reckless driving.

Kevin Joseph Giordano, 45, 16 Navajo Dr.; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 1, for drug court violation.

Dakota Lee Howell, 29, 31 Twin Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for malicious mischief and trespassing.

Aurelio David Ledet, 51, 7 Coyote Run; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for contempt of court.

Judy Marie Prince, 40, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 1, for domestic violence.

Samantha Paige Ashley, 38, 71 Deer Run Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for shoplifting and controlled substance violation.

John Kevin Ashley, 51, 71 Deer Run Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Tiffany Nicole Bonds, 34, 1553 Section Line Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Shaquille O’Neill Causey, 31, 1210 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for possession of marijuana.

Salina Marie Craft, 44, 40 Checker Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Lloyd Crawford, 31, 251 Longstreet Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for aggravated domestic violence.

Jason Stewart Digiovanni, 42, 5 Whisper Pine, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for contempt of court and escape.

David Dallimore Goodwill, 59, 10 William Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Fredrick Demitrius Hall, 53, 15 Lasha Rd., Apt. 5, Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Ronnie Earl Jenkins, 48, 13367 Storey Rd., Amite, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for DUI.

Malek Jaleel Lull, 21, 27 Althea Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for four counts of sale transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Gina Marie Metzler, 45, 116 Marilyn St.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a counterfeit substance with intent.

Shawn Marie Pack, 47, 7120 Sunflower St., Bay St. Louis; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Valerie Rochelle Pittman, 46, #6 Bob Pittman Lane, Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 2, for probation violation.

Dax Ashley Pouncey, 44, 83 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for surrendered bond.

Tamara Terrell Pouncey, 40, 83 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2 for two counts of contempt of court.

Mary Stewart Riley, 63, 624 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Charlie Buck Spiers, 47, 1294 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for petit larceny and contempt of court.

Jahnu Naryana-Das Spinner, 36, 15 Abra Cadabra Lane, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Christifer Michael Torbet, 37, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 2, for contempt of court.

John Raymond Torbet, 57, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Debbie Cherie Wood, 55, 232 Runway Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for contempt of court.

Marvin Lee Woody, 57, 407 Martin Luther King, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for controlled substance violation.

More Records

Arrests collected on Oct. 20, 2022

Arrests collected on Oct. 13, 2022

Arrests collected on Oct. 6, 2022

Arrests collected on Sept. 26, 2022

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar