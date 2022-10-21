Wyndell Moody

Funeral Services for Wyndell B. Moody, age 89, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:30 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

Wyndell was a native of Lynn Haven, Florida, and raised in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he participated in athletics and Greek life. Wyndell moved to Picayune in 1956, where he quickly adopted it as his new, forever-forward hometown. Wyndell began his professional career in the retail paint and tung oil business and then in banking, however, it was his entrepreneurial spirit that ultimately led him to become the owner / Chief Executive Officer of several successful businesses including Wood Treating, Inc., Moody’s 66 Oil Company, and McNeil Travel Center, all based in Picayune.

With a growing family, Wyndell also enjoyed serving in numerous volunteer community and civic

leadership positions including coaching little league baseball, being a member of the Shriners and the Rotary Club and serving as a president of the City of Picayune Chamber of Commerce. Wyndell was also a proud sponsor of numerous non-profit organizations, including the Picayune chapter of Ducks Unlimited and the Maroon Tide booster club.

Wyndell’s pass-time enjoyment included cheering on Picayune Maroon Tide football, the New Orleans Saints and his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman and duck hunter and loved good food and travel, however his true joy came from being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Moody and his mother, Gertrude Creamer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly McQueen Moody; Wyndell’s children, Wendy (Don) Holtsinger, Jeff (Cathy) Moody, Donna (Dave) Clement, Kade (Jackie) Moody, and Scott (Brenda) Metzler; grandchildren, Dustin (Roberta) Clement, Jessica Moody, Logan Litchliter, Kelly (Drew) Chisholm, Nick Clement, Ashton (Marion) Moody, Sadie Moody, Maddie Moody, Bailey Metzler, and Aubrey Metzler; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.