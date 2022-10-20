Women’s Soccer takes final road trip of 2022

Published 3:47 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast closes out its women’s soccer road schedule Friday with a trip to Meridian.

 

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mcceagles.live/white-channel/.

Records

  • MGCCC: 2-8-2/0-6-2 MACCC, 10th place in conference
  • Meridian: 4-9/2-6 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 1-0 to No. 11 Pearl River on Tuesday at Perkinston.
  • Meridian lost 3-0 to No. 6 Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Senatobia.

Previous Meeting

Meridian beat Gulf Coast 1-0 on Oct. 12, 2021, at Perk.

Next Up

  • Tuesday, Oct. 25: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

 

