Women’s Soccer takes final road trip of 2022
Published 3:47 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast closes out its women’s soccer road schedule Friday with a trip to Meridian.
Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mcceagles.live/white-channel/.
Records
- MGCCC: 2-8-2/0-6-2 MACCC, 10th place in conference
- Meridian: 4-9/2-6 MACCC, 8th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 1-0 to No. 11 Pearl River on Tuesday at Perkinston.
- Meridian lost 3-0 to No. 6 Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Senatobia.
Previous Meeting
Meridian beat Gulf Coast 1-0 on Oct. 12, 2021, at Perk.
Next Up
- Tuesday, Oct. 25: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.