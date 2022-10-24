Women’s Soccer salutes sophomores Tuesday
Published 1:40 pm Monday, October 24, 2022
PERKINSTON — A hard-battling class of three Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer sophomores will be saluted Tuesday at Bary Thrash Field.
The Bulldogs will celebrate Sophomore Night after they play Southwest Mississippi in the regular-season finale. The game will start at 5 p.m. and be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), Bayleigh Jones (So., Hurley/East Central) and Kate Bertolino (So., Ocean Springs/Vancleave) will be playing their final games at Gulf Coast.
Records
- MGCCC: 2-8-3/0-6-3 MACCC, 10th place in conference
- Southwest: 5-9/3-6 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC tied Meridian 1-1 on the road Friday.
- Southwest lost 1-0 Friday at Jones.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast tied Southwest 1-1 on Oct. 22, 2021.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.