Women’s Soccer salutes sophomores Tuesday

PERKINSTON — A hard-battling class of three Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer sophomores will be saluted Tuesday at Bary Thrash Field.

The Bulldogs will celebrate Sophomore Night after they play Southwest Mississippi in the regular-season finale. The game will start at 5 p.m. and be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), Bayleigh Jones (So., Hurley/East Central) and Kate Bertolino (So., Ocean Springs/Vancleave) will be playing their final games at Gulf Coast.

Records

MGCCC: 2-8-3/0-6-3 MACCC, 10 th place in conference

place in conference Southwest: 5-9/3-6 MACCC, T-7th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC tied Meridian 1-1 on the road Friday.

Southwest lost 1-0 Friday at Jones.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast tied Southwest 1-1 on Oct. 22, 2021.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.