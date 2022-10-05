Women’s Soccer falls to No. 8 NWCC

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast fought No. 8 Northwest Mississippi to the final whistle Tuesday but fell just short in MACCC women’s soccer action.

The Bulldogs lost 1-0 at Bary Thrash Field, giving up a 13th-minute goal.

Gulf Coast had a great chance off a corner in the fifth minute, and won several more corners in the final five minutes.

Gulf Coast will be off from game action for more than a week. The Bulldogs travel to Ellisville to play Jones on Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

