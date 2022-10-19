Women’s Soccer falls late to No. 11 PRCC

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t pull the upset of No. 11 Pearl River on Tuesday night, falling 1-0 in women’s soccer action.

 

The Wildcats (12-1-1, 6-1-1 MACCC) got their goal late, scoring in the 83rd minute.

Gulf Coast falls to 2-8-2 overall, 0-6-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

 

A’Leigh Coleman (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) made 13 saves for MGCCC.

 

They’ll travel to Meridian on Friday to take on the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

