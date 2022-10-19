Women’s Soccer falls late to No. 11 PRCC

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t pull the upset of No. 11 Pearl River on Tuesday night, falling 1-0 in women’s soccer action.

The Wildcats (12-1-1, 6-1-1 MACCC) got their goal late, scoring in the 83rd minute.

Gulf Coast falls to 2-8-2 overall, 0-6-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

A’Leigh Coleman (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) made 13 saves for MGCCC.

They’ll travel to Meridian on Friday to take on the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

