Women’s Soccer falls late to No. 11 PRCC
Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t pull the upset of No. 11 Pearl River on Tuesday night, falling 1-0 in women’s soccer action.
The Wildcats (12-1-1, 6-1-1 MACCC) got their goal late, scoring in the 83rd minute.
Gulf Coast falls to 2-8-2 overall, 0-6-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
A’Leigh Coleman (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) made 13 saves for MGCCC.
They’ll travel to Meridian on Friday to take on the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.