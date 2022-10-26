Vukovits Wins SEC Golfer Of The Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Graduate student Austin Vukovits was named the SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday after picking up his first career individual victory at the North Alabama Invite on Oct. 18.

Vukovits shot a career-low 68 in the opening round of the tournament and carded 71 in the final round. His birdie on the No. 11 green in Round 3 gave him at a one-stroke lead that would secure his win. The graduate also carded bogey-free back nines in the first and third rounds. He was the only golfer in the field to shoot under par in the final round.

“Austin has put the time and effort in on a day-to-day basis since he arrived on campus back in the fall of 2018,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “I am so proud of his progression over the years and it’s nice to see him being awarded for his play at the North Alabama Invite.”

With Vukovits’ win, State has had at least one individual tournament champion in each of the last five seasons. His classmate Ford Clegg has three total wins in his career, and the Bulldogs have seen an individual medalist in all but Smith’s first season at the helm.

Vukovits is the second Bulldog to earn weekly honors from the SEC this season. Garrett Endicott was named the league’s Freshman of the Week earlier in the fall after placing second at the SEC Fall Preview while tying the school-record 54-hole total at 198.

