Volleyball Heads To South Carolina For A Midweek Matchup

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mississippi State volleyball heads to Columbia, S.C. for a midweek matchup Wednesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

First serve on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed online courtesy of SECN+ or watch ESPN and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks have met 52 times, with MSU having won the last match 3-1 in Starkville on Oct. 13, 2021.

“We are looking forward to a tough midweek battle at South Carolina tomorrow,” head coach Julie Darty Dennis said. “A quick turnaround from the weekend, but we have been able to get in the gym and have a couple of quality practices. We feel like we have a great game plan and are certainly ready to compete in Columbia.”

Mississippi State ranks among the SEC’s top five in digs per set (15.39 – 1st), assists per set (12.69 – 3rd) and kills per set (13.52 – 4th).

Gabby Waden has belted a team-leading 3.55 kills per set on a .306 hitting percentage. She has totaled 10-plus kills during 16 of her last 18 outings. Waden has produced two double-doubles on the season, recording 12 kills and 14 digs against Milwaukee (08/26) and 12 kills and 12 digs against South Alabama (09/10).

Lauren Myrick has powered home 3.01 kills per set to go along with 2.21 digs and 0.22 aces per set. Myrick has collected five double-doubles on the season. Her latest double-double came against Texas A&M with 10 kills and 12 digs on Oct. 7.

Shania Cromartie registered 2.87 kills and 2.22 digs per set. Her 2.87 kills are ranked third on the squad behind Waden and Myrick. Cromartie has issued six double-doubles on the season, with her latest coming against Texas A&M with 12 kills and 12 digs on Oct. 7 and 12 kills and 13 digs on Oct. 8.

Sania Petties has chipped in 1.52 kills and 0.63 blocks per set, while compiling a .283 attacking percentage. Deja Robinson has tucked away 0.93 blocks per set, while recording 1.62 kills per set. Robinson has also registered a .361 hitting percentage, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

Setter Gabby Coulter has distributed 9.63 assist per set on the season, which ranks seventh among SEC setters. She has cranked out ten double-doubles this year, with her latest coming against Texas A&M on Oct. 8 with 35 assists and 10 digs.

Lilly Gunter has sprawled out 10-plus digs in 15 of her 18 starts while wearing the libero jersey. Her 3.78 digs per set rank eighth among SEC liberos and first on the MSU squad.

For more information on the Bulldog volleyball program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateVB” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.