Volleyball Drops A Four-Set Battle To Ole Miss

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball team dropped a four-set match to Ole Miss on Wednesday night in the Newell-Grissom Building.

The Bulldogs took the first set 26-24, but the Rebels came back to take the next three sets [25-18, 25-18, 25-23].

“I think we just were trying to find consistency,” head coach Julie Darty Dennis said. “We’re not doing the same thing over and over for long enough periods of time. We just keep talking about being consistently good volleyball players and following our game plan, and tonight we didn’t do that.”

Gabby Coulter and Katie Culumovic combined for 41 assists and 13 digs. Coulter added two kills, while Culumovic added one kill.

Gabby Waden had a team-leading 14 kills on a .300 hitting clip, while issuing five blocks and one dig. Shania Cromartie earned her seventh double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs.

Sania Petties tallied 10 kills, three digs, two assists and a block. Lauren Myrick added seven kills, eight digs, two blocks and one assists.

Deja Robinson tallied a season-high eight blocks, while adding three kills on the night.

Lilly Gunter came way with 12 digs and three assists.

