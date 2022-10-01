VFDs get grant to purchase AEDs

Coast Electric Power Association awarded a grant in the amount of $9,600 through its subsidiary Coast Connect to be distributed evenly through three local volunteer fire departments to purchase automated external defibrillators for each department.

The grant will provide $3,200 to the North Central, Steephollow and Amackertown Volunteer Fire Departments.

North Central Fire Chief Kent Dunn applied for this grant. Amackertown’s Fire Chief was absent due to personal reasons but Pearl River County Board of Supervisors Hudson Holiday accepted the grant on that department’s behalf.

“It’s very important for the citizens and for the fire departments to have access to this equipment. These are automated external defibrillators, it’s super important and we’re very proud of the efforts they’ve made, and we’re happy to support them,” said Pearl River County Fire Coordinator Shawn Wise.

Dunn said he really appreciates Coast Electric Power Association for providing the grant. He during the presentation he said firefithters with the department responded to a incident on Thursday where they could have used the AED.

“It’s life-saving equipment and it’s going to affect the fire department drastically. To have that life saving equipment is important,” said Dunn. “We are appreciative of Coast Electric and Coast Connect for all they do for the communities,” he said.

Landon Wheat with North Central Fire Department said the equipment will assist the people in the community.

“Hopefully it’s going to save a lot of lives in our district,” he said.

Steephollow Fire Chief Donald Robinson said it means a lot for the department to receive the grant, especially being that Steephollow is the biggest department in the county.

“It will allow me to be able to put an AED on my south end and the east end, so instead of having to wait for that one AED to get there we have two more shots for our response to use one,” he said.

He added that an AED is currently in use in the north end.

The AEDs have been ordered and on the way to each department.