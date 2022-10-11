Two unrestrained drivers killed in two separate overnight crashes

Kentwood – Last night, October 9th, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054, near North River Road, in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Steven Sanders of Kentwood.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was westbound on LA Hwy 1054. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Ford struck a tree.

Sanders was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Sanders was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Sanders for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Pine Grove – This morning, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16, near LA Hwy 449, in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Dathan Langlois of Zachary.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on LA Hwy 16. For reasons still under investigation, the Volkswagen traveled off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Volkswagen struck a commercial building.

Langlois was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. Langlois was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Langlois for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.