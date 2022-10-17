Two teens die in Jackson County crash

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County. A 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Chloe Taylor, 16, of Moss Point, MS, and passenger, Baleigh Bowlin, 16, of Moss Point, MS, was traveling South on Highway 613. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into an embankment and tree. Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin both received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.