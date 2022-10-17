Two Men’s Golf Players Set To Make MSU Debut At North Alabama Invite

Four Mississippi State men’s golf players will be playing individually at the North Alabama Invite on October 17-18, three of whom will be making their season debut. Two of those three Bulldogs are playing in their first tournament in the maroon and white.

Austin Vukovits will be making his second appearance of the season. Meanwhile Pedro Cruz Silva , Ben Loveard and Alejandro Pedryc will be competing for the first time this season. Loveard and Pedryc, a freshman and junior transfer from Texas Tech, will be making their MSU debuts.

Cruz Silva is getting a later start to the fall season after playing in international competitions into August. In his last competitive outing, he won the Portuguese amateur title.

The Bulldogs will play 36 holes on Monday followed by the final 18 on Tuesday. Each player will begin the tournament with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. CT. Cruz Silva and Pedryc will start at the No. 1 tee, and Loveard and Vukovits will start at the Nos. 2 and 3 tees.

