Two juveniles charged as adults in armed robbery of vape store in Poplarville

Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business.

Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct, 27, 2022 at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.

The armed robbery was allegedly conducted by juveniles, one male and one female, who were wearing masks. One suspect was carrying a pistol and the other was carrying a shotgun, Collier said. At first the suspects demanded vape pens from the clerk before leaving the store, only to return seconds later and demand money from the cash register.

During the subsequent investigation, police were able to identify a third suspect, a male, who acted as the driver.

Though tips, investigators located the suspects in a Poplarville area house and arrested them at about midnight the same day.

Collier said most of the stolen items were returned to the business. He said the investigation shows that about 45 vape products.

Collier said the suspects being charged as adults are 15-year-old Phillip Aaron Burkharter and 13-year-old Shelby Brooke Head, both of Poplarville. They have both been arrested for armed robbery, a felony offense. The 16-year-old accomplice was arrested for accessory after the fact, Collier said.