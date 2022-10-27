Terrell Named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State women’s soccer athlete Kendyl was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week after an outstanding weekend on the field. The Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 3-1 Friday and Texas Southern 2-0 Sunday to hold on to their unblemished conference record and claim the SWAC Regular Season Title.

Terrell scored the third and final goal that capped off the Lady Tigers’ victory against Prairie View A&M. She scored the Lady Tigers’ first goal against Texas Southern, contributing to JSU claiming the 2022 SWAC Soccer Regular Season Championship. Terrell is currently ranked fifth in the league in game-winning goals with a total of two.

The Tigers will travel to Baton Rouge, La. for a meeting with Southern University (7-8-2, 4-3-1 SWAC) Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

