State Finishes Fourth at Live in Lou Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In its third race of the season, the Mississippi State cross country team finished fourth, collectively, in the women’s blue 5K at the 21st Annual Live in Lou Classic.

Freshman runner Madison Jones continued to lead the team as the Saltillo, Mississippi, native was the first Bulldog to cross the line for the second-straight meet, finishing third in the event.

Five total MSU runners improved their individual time for the season, making it the second consecutive meet that three or more Dawgs achieved the feat.

“[Today was] a solid showing from our team,” head track and field coach Chris Woods said. “Madison ran well, competing hard for the individual win within the race itself. Now that we are full strength, we have to, first, stay healthy and secondly, set our sights on our next opportunity to get better.”

Fellow freshman Savannah McIntosh was the second State competitor to finish, clocking 18:30.9 at 33rd overall. Team captain Mary Beth Woodward (40th) and freshman Hunter Anderson (44th) rounded out the top-50, logging 18:34.7 and 18:38.6, respectively. Hayley Ogle (18:50.3), Zoe Brito (19:03.2), Gracie Gibson (19:22.3) and Grace Ritchie (20.00.7) all saw improved results from their previous races.

Mississippi State will take a week off before making the short drive to SEC foe Alabama (Friday, Oct. 14) for the Crimson Classic.

Women’s Individual Results (5K)

3. Madison Jones , 17:38.3 (season-best)

33. Savannah McIntosh , 18:30.9 (season-best)

40. Mary Beth Woodward , 18:34.7 (season-best)

44. Hunter Anderson , 18:38.6

61. Hayley Ogle , 18:50.3

88. Zoe Brito , 19:03.2 (season-best)

121. Gracie Gibson , 19:22.3

205. Grace Ritchie , 20:00.7 (season-best)

Women’s Team Results (Blue 5K)

1. Taylor, 67 points

2. Xavier (OH), 111 points

3. Grand Valley State, 121 points

4. Mississippi State, 179 points

5. Tampa, 221 points

