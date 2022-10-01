South Carolina Woman Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Mandeville – This morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Johns was eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. At the same time, a 2009 GMC Sierra was also eastbound on Interstate 12. For reasons still under investigation, the Hyundai came to a stop in the right lane of travel. The GMC struck the rear of the Hyundai in the right lane. After impact, the Hyundai traveled off the roadway to the right and impacted a tree.

Despite Johns being properly restrained, she sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Hyundai was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. The passenger was transported to a local hospital. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.