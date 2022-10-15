Shelter to offer neuter special next month

Pearl River County’s SPCA is offer a low cost neuter special for cats and will update their pet food bank and receive supplies twice a month as it prepares to act as a central hub for surrounding shelters to collect supplies for their animals.

Each shipment will provide a variety of donations to meet pet needs like food, supplies, beds etc. The first shipment will be this week and should include about 48 pallets of dog supplies, Shelter Director Elizabeth Treadaway said. Supplies will then be distributed to surrounding shelters that apply. Regional shelters can follow the PRC SPCA website and fill out an application to receive donations.

The shelter is also holding a neuter special called ‘No Nuts November’ through the month of November. Local veterinarian Mandy High is partnering with the PRC SPCA to offer $15 cat neuters every Tuesday. Couponed spay and neuter prices still stand at $40 dogs/puppies and $30 cats/kittens.

Treadaway estimates the shelter is about 30 animals over capacity. Having cats and dogs spayed and neutered helps keep pet populations low.

“The spay and neuter program does two things, it helps divert intake. It’s about preventing intakes if we can get the community to get their animal spay or neutered, then they won’t have accidental litters,” said Treadaway.

Spaying and neutering can also prevent aggression issues and prevent certain types reproductive cancer.

The shelter will also hold a Wellness Clinic on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack Read Park. They will provide low cost vaccines, rabies vaccines along with heartworm testing. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carries at the park.