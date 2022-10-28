Rogers named to 2022 Golden Arm Award Top 10

STARKVILLE -– Mississippi State junior quarterback Will Rogers has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10, The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and presenting partner, A. O. Smith, announced on Thursday afternoon.

The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

In eight starts this season, Rogers has passed for 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns – both of which rank third in the nation and lead the Southeastern Conference. He also leads the nation in pass completions (258) and pass attempts (380).

Rogers has thrown for more than 300 yards five times this season, eclipsing the 400-yard mark three times, and has produced five games with at least three touchdown passes. In the win against Bowling Green (Sept. 24), he matched his own school record with six passing scores.

Earlier this year, he broke the SEC career completions record, which was previously held by former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (921). Rogers is also tied with former Bulldog great Dak Prescott with 70 career passing touchdowns and needs just one more to stake claim to the program record.

The Brandon, Mississippi, native has been recognized for his stellar play throughout the season, earning SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors once, being named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week twice and being named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week and the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 three times.

The 2022 Golden Arm Award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Rogers and the Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, Nov. 5, against Auburn at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.