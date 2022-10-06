Rodney Keith Seal

October 4, 2022

Funeral Services for Rodney Keith Seal, age 63, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:30 am at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service, assisted by Rev. Walt Barnes.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired Carpenter and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church. Rodney will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted parents, Thomas E. Seal and Joyce Sones Seal; his son, Shannon Keith Seal; his brother, Johnie Seal and wife, Liz Seal; several cousins, aunts, and uncles.

