Quentin Baker, Natalie Bartholomew named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River golf’s Quentin Baker (Poplarville) and volleyball’s Natalie Bartholomew have been named Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week.

QUENTIN BAKER



Baker earns the award after leading the Pearl River golf team to its best performance since its rebirth last season. At the Copiah-Lincoln Invitational, Baker finished tied for 10th place with a two-day total of 153. Baker’s score helped the Wildcats earn fourth overall in the tournament.

NATALIE BARTHOLOMEW



Bartholomew has been a force all season long for PRCC and did it again last week. Across matchups against MACCC rival Itawamba and Louisiana Christian, the freshman tallied 23 kills and two blocks.

Bartholomew has been one of the leaders for Pearl River this season. So far, she has tallied 192 kills, 28 aces, 16 assists and 14 block assists.

NEXT UP



Golf returns to action Monday for the Meridian Invitational at Briarwood Golf Club. Volleyball travels to Gadsden State Thursday for a 5 p.m. first serve.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Aug. 29: Alex Emery (men’s soccer) and Lucy Conway (women’s soccer)

Sept. 6: Lawson Pratt (football) and Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Bryan Whitehead II (football) and Julianah Overstreet (volleyball)

Sept. 19: Christopher Dommer (men’s soccer) and Emma Godfrey (women’s soccer)

