PRC taking 21 swimmers to State

This past Saturday the Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim team competed in the South State championships, placing third in the boys and girls overall meet. PRC clinched places for 21 swimmers and three relay races for this weekend’s State Championship.

“I am extremely proud of all the swimmers and their times. The hard work and dedication to this sport is evident in the results. The last couple of weeks have been trying as the water temperature has dropped, yet they persevered and pushed through. Twenty-one swimmers are going to state to represent PRC and we are excited to watch them compete,” said Head Coach Beverly Griffing.

Relay Events

During Saturday’s South State championship, PRC came in third for both girls and boys 200 Medley relay. The girls also placed third in the 200 Free relay with a 2:14.32 time and fifth in the 400 free relay with 4:54.39 time. The boys placed first in 200 free relay with a 1:26.90 time. The relay featured swimmers Austin Woods, Wyatt Waltman Jared Bryson and Zak Kennedy. That same group finished second in the 400 free relays with a 3:37.04 time. Each relay team will compete in the State championships

Individual Events

Lady Blue Devils swimmers, Kaelynn Malley Maelin Harvey

Adaline Albritton, Shalynn Lee, Avery Martin, Makayla Gauthier, Nia English, Gigi VanVaerenberg, Hana Wall and Charlotte Jarvis will compete in individual events at State. The following are their placement and times at South State:

Malley took forth in the 200 IM at 2:55.35.

Lee took first in the 50 free at 26.67. Martine came in fourth and Albritton finished 9th.

Lee took fourth in the 100 free at 1:02.41 and Martin took 8th at 1:05.39.

Malley tool fourth in the 100 back at 113.06.

Harvey took second in the 100 breast at 125.97 and VanVaerenberg finished 7th at 134.94.

The boys Blue Devils swimmers, Austin Woods, Jake Rogers, Jared Bryson, Wyatt Waltman, Andrew Molaison, Kasen Adams, William Jarvis, Brandt Stewart, Wesley Garner, Zak Kennedy, and Thomas Molaison, will compete in individual event at State. The following are their placement and times at South State. Garner finished 9th in the 200IM at 2:42.87. Woods placed first in the 500 free at 23.60 and Waltman placed third at 24.71.

Jared placed third in the 100 butterfly at 100.09. Andrew Molaison finished sixth in that event at 104.24.

Kennedy placed second in the 100 free at 51.34 and Rogers placed third at 55.02.

Adams finished fifth in the 500 free at 6:30.16 and Thomas Molaison placed 9th at 7:11.27.

Adam also placed 9th in the 100 back at 122.57.

Lastly, Kennedy placed third in 100 breast at 109.25, Rogers placed fifth at 114.25 and Andrew Molaison placed 8th at 119.76.

The State Championships will be at Tupelo Aquatic Center Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.