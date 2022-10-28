PRC SPCA to hold Halloween, birthday party

This Saturday from noon – 2 p.m. the Pearl River County SPCA will host a Halloween party and birthday party for a shelter cat named Honeycomb. The party is open to the public and plenty of food will be provided. Costumes are welcome and several animals will be dressed in their costumes.

The shelter will also reveal the winner of a raffle with a Halloween basket at the party. The party will also celebrate 13-year-old Honeycomb, who is a domestic short hair grey tabby named Honeycomb that has lived at the shelter longer than any other pet. She was adopted twice but found her way back to the shelter. She isn’t dog friendly, but is a very photogenic cat that’s always looking for attention.

“She’s kind of special to all of us and we want to celebrate her,” said Pearl River SPCA spokesperson Maria Diamond.

During the party, adoptions are still open and donations to the shelter are welcome.