PRC SOMS bowling tournament

One hundred fifteen athletes participated in the Special Olympics Bowling Tournament this year.

Others came to support their friends at the Park Ten Lanes in Diamondhead, MS and enjoy a pizza lunch together.

Many thanks to all that helped make this possible.

Participants came from: Brandi’s Hope Picayune, Brandi’s Hope Gulfport, South MS Regional Poplarville, St. Francis Ministries (Bridgeway) Picayune, Bridgeway Day Services, Cheshire Home Gulfport, Pearl River, Picayune and Poplarville Schools.

Sponsors were, Arc of Pearl River County, Exchange Club of Picayune, Carrie Olson, Kiwanis Club of Picayune, Rotary Club of Picayune, Order of Alhambra Oran Caravan, Knights of Columbus Past State Deputies and River Banks Trophy Shop Picayune.