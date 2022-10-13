PRC, Poplarville and Picayune all primed for more wins

Pearl River Central football looks to earn a two game win streak while Poplarville and Picayune look to continue their own win streaks. Poplarville and PRC will be on the road this Friday, Oct. 14 and Picayune will be at home. Kick off for these games are at 7 p.m. This week’s game is Picayune’s Homecoming game.

PRC

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (1-5) are coming off their first win of the season. They beat the Long Beach Bearcats 48-14. Quarterback Qorday Russell threw 3/4 for 118 yards with two touchdowns. Bj Bellelo had two rushing touchdowns on 7 carries for 74 yards. Mathew Mitchel also had two rushing touchdowns for a total of 67 yards. Makade Penton caught one pass for a 77-yard touchdown and Tristan Williams caught two passes for 44 yards and one touchdown.

The Blue Devils will be facing the George County Rebels (0-6) on the road this Friday at 7 p.m.

Head Coach Jacob Owen said the Rebels are probably the best winless team in the state. He said the Rebels are very athletic and the team is led by a 6’4 sophomore quarterback who is skilled and surrounded by skilled receivers. Their defensive line is big, so blocking will be key for the Blue Devils if they want another win.

“Our cornerbacks and receivers match up well against their secondary and their linebackers, and I think that our offensive line matches up pretty good with their D-line. We just got to want it more and play harder,” Owen said.

The key to a PRC win will be containing the Rebels quarterback and focusing on making sure offensive calls are understood and the offensive line beats the Rebels’ defensive line.

Picayune

The Picayune Maroon Tide will host the West Harrison Hurricanes (4-2) on Homecoming night.

The Maroon Tide will look to extend their win streak with their lead quarterback Brady Robertson retuning from a minor injury.

Head Coach Cody Stogner said he’s noticed West Harrison has, “some big and strong kids.”

Both the Maroon Tide offense and defense will be challenged Friday night. Defensively the Maroon Tide will see a variety of sets, with a speedy running back. Offensively, the Maroon Tide will face a strong defensive front.

“It’s going to take a lot of effort and we’re going to have to execute perfectly to get the win,” he said.

Stogner also said the team hasn’t lost focus, even with the Homecoming festivities.

“Judging from them in yesterday’s practice we were locked in and ready to go,” said Stogner.

In the Maroon Tide’s previous win over East Central, they were called on several penalties.

“Certain things we talk about is what we can control, we can’t really control the officiating of the game. Going back and watching film I think our guys were playing hard and were penalized for playing hard. Obviously you want to clean some things up but obviously there are parts of the game we can’t control. We’ll just keep going forward in trying to play the best football we can,” he said.

Poplarville

The Poplarville Hornets will look to extend their six game winning streak on the road against the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies, (4-3).

“They are a really good ball control offense, they have a really good running back that they like to feed it to and they do a good job offensively of moving the chains and keeping the ball away from you,” said Head Coach Jay Beech.

Beech said his team’s offense and defense will have an equal challenge come Friday, but defense will have to be on point due to the various formations the Aggies run. They’ll see a lot of unusual formations and a lot of motion offense.

Last week’s game against Lawrence County was the Hornets’ sloppiest game of the year in Beech’s opinion. So this week during practice time was spent on ironing out those sloppy plays and mistakes.

Come Friday, Beech expects a hard fought game and major effort from his Hornets.