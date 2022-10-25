Poplarville earns district title while on the road

Now standing at first place in their district, the Poplarville Hornets are the best team in 4A class, a standing solidified with their win over Columbia. The team’s current ranking earned Poplarville its 12th district 4A region 7 title. Poplarville is currently ranked 11th amongst all Mississippi schools with playoffs starting in two weeks.

Last Friday, Poplarville beat the No. 6 Columbia Wildcats 20-18 after recovering from a 12-0 third quarter deficit. The Wildcats led 6-0 before the halftime break off a 30 plus yard rush. Out of the break they increased their lead to 12-0.

Nothing seemed to come together for Head Coach Jay Beech and company in the opening 24 minutes.

“We had a few bad things happen to us, we threw an interception inside the 10 yard line, we didn’t recover an onside kick so they got an extra possession, and we didn’t get a fourth down by two inches,” said Beech.

Down 12-0 in the middle of the third, Avan Jarvis scored off a 5-yard rush. The defense did well the following possession, forcing Columbia into a three and out. After receiving the ball back, the Hornets offense marched 80 yards for their second touchdown of the night. The drive carried over to the fourth quarter and Poplarville took a 14-12 lead thanks to Jarvis’s second touchdown run.

When the Wildcats took possession, the Hornets’ defense tipped a Wildcats’ pass and defensive back Will Harry caught it and took it back for a 41 yard touchdown, giving the Hornets a 20-12 lead.

“We scored 20 points real quick,” said Beech.

When Columbia got the ball back, they were able to score but they failed at their two point conversion, making the final score 20-18.

The Hornets defense held Columbia to its lowest point total this season. A stat Beech said he’s absolutely happy about.

“We played a great game of defense. In the first half, we didn’t necessarily play the way we wanted, had a couple guys out of position, but we made some adjustments… plus they (defense) also provided a score for us,” said Beech.

Stats

Poplarville’s offense rushed for a total of 233 yards. Maurice Travis led all rushers with 83 yards. Jarvis had a huge rushing load, rushing for 72 yards off 25 carries for two touchdowns. Quarterback Matt will rushed for 78 yards off 13 carries.

Defensively Nakeil Trotter led the Hornets with 12 tackles and Mark Will had 10. The Hornets defense also picked up 4 sacks, of which Aden Dedeaux had two, and Tucker Smith and Will Harry had one sack each.

Next the Hornets will host the Sumrall Bobcats in their regular season closer. Kick off will be Friday, Oct 28, at 7 p.m.