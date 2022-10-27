Plan for heavy traffic conditions in the Jackson-metro this weekend

JACKSON, MISS— For the first time ever, ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to Jackson on Saturday, October 29, as Jackson State University takes on Southern University. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding motorists to plan ahead, expect additional traffic and allow more travel time in the Jackson-metro area this weekend.

“Saturday will be a great day for our state and we want everyone traveling to drive safe, alert and distraction-free,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Interstates 20 and 55 are already heavily traveled corridors and we’re reminding everyone to anticipate additional traffic on these roadways, especially at Woodrow Wilson and other nearby exits.”

One way to plan ahead for heavy traffic conditions is to allow yourself additional travel time. Plan to leave earlier and factor this into any plans on Saturday. If possible carpool with friends and family. Be patient and never drive distracted.

Another way to plan for heavy traffic conditions is to utilize MDOT’s free travel resources. Know before you go and get live traffic and weather-related updates by visiting MDOTtraffic.com, downloading the free MDOT Traffic app, or following @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

Safety is and always will be MDOT’s top priority. To help drivers do their part in reducing the number of fatal accidents in the state, GoMDOT.com/DriveSmartMS offers videos that teach motorists how to safely navigate work zones and intersections, along with other safe driving tips.

“Drivers can take safety into their own hands by following simple safety tips,” said White. “One of the most important safety steps drivers can take is by paying attention and staying off the phone, especially in work zones where road conditions can change quickly.”

In addition to cutting out distracted driving, motorists should:

Always buckle up.

Leave a safe distance between vehicles.

Obey the posted speed limit.

Be patient, especially in work zones.

Always designate a sober driver.

Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Please make safety a priority and take advantage of these free travel resources this weekend,” said White. “These free resources will help Mississippians drive smarter and be more prepared so everyone makes it home safely at the end of the day.”