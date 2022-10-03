Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile

A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a 13-year-old juvenile, was bleeding heavily from wounds to his left arm, wrist and left leg, a release from Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave states. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was transported to Highland Community Hospital by ambulance.

While officers were investigating the stabbing, they were dispatched to an address on Elmwood Street in reference to an attempted vehicle burglary. The complainant, 32-year-old Keiora Myers, gave a description of the suspect as the juvenile who had been stabbed.

An investigation into the stabbing led to the arrest of Myers for aggravated assault. The vehicle burglary is still under investigation, the release states.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you are a victim of a crime or a potential victim of a crime and there is no threat of imminent death or great bodily harm to yourself or others, dial 911 and report it. Do not get in a vehicle and chase someone down,” Quave said in the release.

“I’m thankful for the ability of our officers to act quickly and apply tourniquets to the victim to stop the loss of blood in an emergency. This was crucial in getting him to Highland Community Hospital and later to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA.,” Quave said in the release.

As of Monday, the day this press release was issued, the victim was reported to be in stable condition with more surgeries expected.