Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision

Published 11:28 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

PRC SOMS bowling tournament

October is ideal time to plant great pansies

PRC schools collecting for Ian victims

Council updated on airport, water system repairs and improvements

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar