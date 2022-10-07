Picayune Carver Culture Musuem receives $20,000 grant from Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation

Special to the Item

Picayune – Carver Culture Center formally known as Picayune Carver Culture Museum has been awarded $20,000 to support the relocation and reestablishment of the organization’s services to a permanent location that is centrally located and easily accessible.

Picayune Carver Culture Center (PCCC) was created in February 2004 by a group of concerned citizens to remember the past achievements of the Picayune Carver High school and promote pride and culture among the community, especially the youth. PCCC was located in 2,900 sq ft of donated space in the Mississippi Mall at 1308 S. Haugh Avenue in Picayune from 2007 to 2021.

The organization was unexpectedly displaced when the space that it occupied was demolished during the pandemic. Grant funds will be used for operational support and equipment and furniture for the new office space. “We are so grateful for the funds provided by LPRVF making it possible for us to secure a new location,” said Leavern Guy, Board Chairman of PCCC. “The money will definitely help to rebuild the infrastructure of the organization to provide programs and cultural activities throughout the community”.

PCCC is proud to announce its new location at 116 E. Canal Street, Suite A & F in Picayune. PCCC is thankful to LPRVF and our other funders who make possible our work to empower families and strengthen communities through cultural awareness activities and other programs. For more information about Picayune Carver Culture Center, please contact Vinner Scott, Executive Director at (601) 590-8984.