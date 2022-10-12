Pearl River’s Bryan Whitehead II named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Bryan Whitehead II (Bartlett, Tenn.) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance last week. The award is the first of the season for a Wildcat football player.

Whitehead II has been a one-man wrecking crew all year long and continued that trend last week against rival and then fifth-ranked Jones College.

The defensive lineman helped hold the Bobcats to their lowest point total all season in the 16-10 loss. The sophomore finished the contest with five tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one interception.

Whitehead II has had an unbelievable showing through Pearl River’s first six games of the season. Heading into Thursday’s homecoming game against Copiah-Lincoln, he has 30 tackles, 14 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and two defensive touchdowns. His TFL and sack totals are fourth and second in the NJCAA, respectively.

