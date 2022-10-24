Pearl River sweeps doubleheader to reach 20 wins

BREWTON, Ala. — The Pearl River volleyball bounced back after a tough loss last night by sweeping Southern Union State 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-8) and Coastal Alabama East 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 28-26). The victories pushed PRCC to the 20-win mark for the second consecutive season.

“20 wins is a great accomplishment for a team that is so full of youth,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “We were able to carry over the competition from Friday night into two well-played matches today. They are learning to be road warriors and I’m so proud of them and all they give this program.”

PEARL RIVER 3, SOUTHERN UNION 0.



Pearl River (20-12 overall) was off and running in set one and used the momentum to propel it to victory, 25-13.

The Wildcats again took a commanding lead in set two and eventually claimed the set 25-19.

Pearl River dominated the final set of the match from start to finish, winning 25-8 to complete the sweep.

PEARL RIVER 3, COASTAL ALABAMA – EAST 0.



The Wildcats opened a sizable lead in set one and used it to run away with a commanding 25-16 victory.

The two teams battled throughout set two and the Wildcats pulled away to take the second set 25-20.

In a tightly contested set three, the Wildcats outlasted the Warhawks 28-26 to complete the sweep.

UP NEXT



The Wildcats will return home on Tuesday for Sophomore Night against Itawamba. The match is set to get underway at 5 p.m.

TUNE IN



All home Pearl River Volleyball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).