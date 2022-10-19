Pearl River falls at No. 15 Gulf Coast State

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

WRITTEN BY TYLER JOHNSON.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Pearl River Volleyball team continued its road trip on Tuesday, taking on No. 15 Gulf Coast State. The Wildcats fought hard throughout the match but fell short, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15).

SET ONE

Pearl River (18-11 overall) opened the scoring in set one by grabbing an early 2-1 lead.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After a quick Gulf Coast State (20-2) response, the Wildcats reclaimed the lead 3-2 courtesy of an Anna Claire Sheffield(Canton; Jackson Academy) and Jasmine Burdine (Biloxi) block.

The match eventually worked itself to an 11-11 deadlock after another Burdine block.

The Commodores seized momentum and used it to open a 19-13 lead. The Wildcats were not fazed and fought their way back to within three at 23-20.

GCS managed to hold off the late Wildcat rally, claiming the match 25-21.

SET TWO

Pearl River opened on the front foot in set two by grabbing four of the first five points.

The Commodores cut the deficit to 4-2 shortly after, but Pearl River responded with back-to-back kills by Burdine and Natalie Bartholomew (Brandon) to increase the lead to 6-2.

GCS did not let the early scoring barrage by the Wildcats faze it as it went on a big run to take the lead 11-9.

Pearl River halted the run thanks to a Sammie Smith (Biloxi; D’Iberville) kill.

GCS picked up where it left off with the previous run and used the momentum to take set two 25-18.

SET THREE

Set three opened with neither team willing to give an inch, finding themselves deadlocked 8-8.

The Commodores went on a sizable run to establish momentum 18-10.

The Wildcats were unable to regain momentum despite aces from Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) and Allison Carpenter (Ocean Springs), falling 25-15.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will continue the road trip on Friday against Coastal Alabama East. The match is set to get underway at 6 p.m.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

More Sports

Football’s Herrod to be Inducted Into the Mississippi Sports HOF

Women’s Golf Brings Home Second Sweep of the Season at The Ally

Pearl River golf ties for fifth in Meridian Invitational

Statement on the death of MSU student-athlete

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar