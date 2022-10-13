Pearl River announces exciting 2022-23 basketball slate

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College has locked in an exciting slate of basketball games for the 2022-23 season. Boasting reigning state champions for both the men and women, the upcoming season is sure to be thrilling.

Full schedules and times are available at PRCCAthletics.com.

PRCC WOMEN



The Wildcat women are coming off a historic 22-26 season where the Wildcats’ 12-2 MACCC record secured the team’s first league championship since 1994. The Wildcats also made their first appearance in the NJCAA rankings under coach Scotty Fletcher’s leadership, climbing to No. 22.

The Wildcats also excelled in the postseason, making a run all the way to the Region 23 Championship Game for the first time since 2003.

The Wildcats will open the season with a two-day Tip-Off Classic. PRCC hosts Southern Union on Nov. 3, and will play Gadsden on Nov. 4. Delgado and Gadsden State will play Nov. 3, with Delgado and Southern Union playing Nov. 4.

PRCC visits Southern -Shreveport on Nov. 10 and then Southern Union on Nov. 14 before hosting Delgado on Nov. 19. PRCC then visits Tallahassee on Nov. 21 before returning to Marvin R. White Coliseum to play Columbia State on Nov. 28.

The Wildcats visit Holmes on Dec. 1 and then host East Mississippi Nov. 4 before closing out 2022 with two road matchups against Columbia State on Dec. 9 and Gadsden State Dec. 10.

PRCC’s final non-conference matchup is Jan. 3, when PRCC hosts Calhoun.

The Wildcats then open a challenging MACCC slate, alternating home and road games. PRCC visits East Central on Jan. 5 and then hosts Hinds on Jan. 9.

After trekking to Itawamba on Jan. 12, PRCC hosts Meridian on Jan. 17.

PRCC visits rival Gulf Coast on Jan. 19 before hosting Northwest on Jan. 23. The Wildcats close out their January slate with a road trip to Southwest on Jan. 26 and a home showdown against Copiah-Lincoln on Jan. 30.

PRCC plays six MACCC matchups in February to close out the 2022-23 regular season. PRCC welcomes EMCC to Marvin R. White Coliseum on Feb. 2 and then visits Holmes on Feb. 6. After visiting rival Jones College on Feb. 9, the Wildcats return to Poplarville to play Mississippi Delta. Northeast will welcome PRCC on Feb. 16 before the Wildcats wrap up the regular season at home Feb. 23 against Coahoma.

PRCC MEN



The PRCC men are coming off another memorable season under the guidance of head coach Chris Oney. The PRCC men won the MACCC Championship, securing the right to host the MACCC Tournament. The Wildcats then ripped through the Region 23 field to claim a third Region 23 title and return ticket to the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a remarkable 24-4 overall record, paired with an unblemished 14-0 MACCC mark.

The PRCC men open 2022-23 at home on Nov. 1 against Southern-Shreveport.

After traveling to powerhouse Northwest Florida State College on Nov. 5, the Wildcats host Baton Rouge on Nov. 8.

PRCC then plays its next three games away from Marvin R. White Coliseum, playing MGCCC in a non-conference showdown Nov. 14. PRCC plays Lee College on Nov. 18 and then turns around to play Southern Arkansas University Tech on Nov. 19; both of those games are at Holmes.

PRCC’s men close out November with a Nov. 28 home showdown against William Carey’s junior varsity squad.

The Wildcat men only play two games in December before Winter Break, visiting Baton Rouge on Dec. 1 before hosting the Royal Ambassadors on Dec. 5.

Once the Wildcats get to the MACCC schedule, the men and women will alternate home/road games with the same opponent.

The Wildcats open MACCC play on Jan. 5 at home against East Central. After visiting Hinds on Jan. 9, the Wildcats host Itawamba on Jan. 12. PRCC then visits Meridian on Jan. 17. After hosting MGCCC on Jan. 19, the Wildcats visit Northwest on Jan. 23. PRCC’s men close out January with a home game Jan. 26 against Southwest and a road showdown at Co-Lin on Jan. 30.

February presents more challenging matchups as the Wildcats host East Mississippi on Feb. 2 before visiting Holmes on Feb. 6. PRCC hosts rival Jones College on Feb. 9 before visiting Mississippi Delta on Feb. 13.

After the Wildcats host rival Northeast on Feb. 16, the PRCC men conclude the regular season Feb. 23 at Coahoma.

POSTSEASON INFORMATION



The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference has eliminated the conference tournament and replaced it with the flexibility to play extra regular-season games.

The postseason will instead begin with the Region 23 Tournament. Round one is set for Feb. 27 with the higher seed as the host. Round two follows the same format and takes place March 1. The tournament semifinal and final will take place in Clinton at A.E. Wood Coliseum March 3-4.

The men’s National Tournament is set for March 20-25 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kan. The women’s National Tournament is hosted at RIP Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas March 22-27.

TICKETING



Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2022-23 basketball season. Fans can purchase season tickets for $75, which will get them into both men’s and women’s competitions. Fans can also purchase single-game tickets for $8.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting PRCCAthletics.com/ Tickets. Fans are also able to purchase single-game tickets at the gate.

CASHLESS BOX OFFICE



To help improve traffic flow and fan experience, PRCC athletics box offices will be cashless in 2022-23. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the box office. Fans are encouraged to beat the lines and purchase their tickets in advance at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets.

TUNE IN



Pearl River livestreams all home games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

Games will also be available over the air in Pearl River County by tuning into 1320 AM and 106.9 FM. The radio broadcast is also available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).