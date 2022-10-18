Ozie Mae Price Turner

October 12, 2022

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2Timothy 4:7

Ozie Mae Price Turner, age 82, received her wings on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Picayune, MS. She was born in Edwards, MS on October 23, 1939 to the late Judge Price, Sr., and Lucille West Price.

She was an active member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Henry S. Marshall.

Ozie worked in the Picayune School System as an educator and administrator for over 50 years.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Louis (Papa) Turner of Picayune, MS; two brothers, Ernest Price of Detroit MI and Calvin (Shirley) Price of Edwards, MS; four sisters, Helen P. Mosley of Champaign, IL, Margie P. Williams and Louise Price both of Edwards, MS, Stella Price of Southfield, MI; brother in laws, Arthur Turner of Valdosta, GA, Joseph (Josephine) Turner, Sr. of Picayune, MS; sister in laws, Shirley Scott of Picayune, MS and Betty Lou Ducre both of Picayune, MS; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to Noon. Heroines of Jericho services will be at Noon. Rev. Henry S. Marshall will be the officiant. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.