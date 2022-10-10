Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Announces Remaining Tip Times

OXFORD, Miss. – Preparation is underway for Ole Miss women’s basketball, as the Rebels inch closer towards the start of the 2022-23 season with the announcement of the team’s remaining tip off times airing on SEC Network +.

In its lone exhibition matchup of the season, Ole Miss hosts Delta State on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. CT from the SJB Pavilion and is free for the public to attend.

The Rebels open up the regular season to begin a two game homestand starting with Kennesaw State at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, followed by a Thursday night matchup on Nov. 10 against Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m.

Ole Miss’ final three home games of November against Southern Miss on Nov. 16, Texas Southern on Nov. 28 and Alabama A&M on Nov. 29 are all slated for 6 p.m. tipoffs on SEC Network +.

The program’s annual Kids Day on Dec. 14 is set for an 11 a.m. start, followed by the Rebels closing out their non-conference home schedule against McNeese State on Dec. 17 at 12 p.m.

SEC play begins for the Rebels at home, hosting Auburn on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m., once again available to stream on SEC Network +. A week later, the Vanderbilt Commodores visit on Jan. 5 for a 6 p.m. tilt.

On Jan. 12, the Rebels trek to Georgia to face off against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CT. Ole Miss’ next SEC Network + game will take place from Rocky Top, with the Rebels visiting the Lady Vols on Feb. 2 at 5:30 pm.

Senior night on Feb. 23 against Missouri from the SJB Pavilion will be streamed at 6 p.m., and then the Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa to close out the regular season at Alabama on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Fans have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of this year’s Rebels from the eighth annual Square Jam, next Friday Oct. 14 from Oxford’s historic Square at 6:30 p.m. CT.

2022-23 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Schedule

Mon., Nov. 7 – Kennesaw State – 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Thurs. Nov. 10 – Southeast Missouri State – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun., Nov. 13 – at Little Rock – 1 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

Wed., Nov. 16 – Southern Miss – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship

Mon., Nov. 21 – vs. Dayton – 7 p.m. CT (FloHoops)

Wed., Nov. 23 – vs. Utah – 6 p.m. CT (FloHoops)

Mon., Nov. 28 – Texas Southern – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tues., Nov. 29 – Alabama A&M – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun. Dec. 4 – at Oklahoma – 2 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

Sun., Dec. 11 – Jacksonville State – 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Wed., Dec. 14 – Jacksonville – 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sat., Dec. 17 – McNeese State – 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Wed., Dec. 21 – at Temple – 11 a.m. CT (ESPN +)

Thurs., Dec. 29 – Auburn – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun., Jan. 1 – at Mississippi State – 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Jan. 5 – Vanderbilt – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun., Jan. 8 – at Texas A&M – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Jan. 12 – at Georgia – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun., Jan. 15 – Alabama – 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Sun., Jan. 22 – at Auburn – 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Jan. 26 – Mississippi State – 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Sun., Jan. 29 – at Arkansas – 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Feb. 2 – at Tennessee – 5:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun., Feb. 5 – Florida – 3 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Mon., Feb. 13 – Kentucky – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Feb. 16 – at LSU – 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Sun., Feb. 19 – South Carolina – 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Feb. 23 – Missouri – 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Sun., Feb. 26 – at Alabama – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

